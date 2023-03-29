Home / Companies / Interviews / We should be allowed to charge for UPI: Worldline India's Ramesh Narasimhan

We should be allowed to charge for UPI: Worldline India's Ramesh Narasimhan

In a Q&A, the company's CEO dwells on the huge opportunity the payments business provides in India and why there is a sudden rush to acquire an aggregator licence

Manojit Saha |Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
We should be allowed to charge for UPI: Worldline India's Ramesh Narasimhan

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO, Worldline India speaks on what the payments aggregator licence means to the company, in an interaction with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:Why are so many companies rushing to a

Topics :Unified Payments InterfaceUPI 2.0UPI transactionsUPIPaytmGooglePayPhonePeFreecharge

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Also Read

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Assets should ideally be churned within five yrs: Arcil's Pallav Mohapatra

Real estate growth depends on job security of people: Gera Developments MD

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Next Story