3 of 4 Indians fear technology will replace them unless they upskill: Study

Three in every four Indians fear their jobs will be replaced by technology if they do not continue to develop their skill set, a study released on Monday showed. The professionals from finance and insurance, software and IT services, healthcare, and manufacturing are most concerned about technology replacing their jobs.

According to Emeritus Global Workplace Skills Study 2023, released by professional courses and services platform Emeritus, digital marketing, data analytics, finance, management, and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the most sought-after topics for professionals.

The study was based on a survey of 1,720 professionals across 20 tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India aged between 25 and 65 years.

According to the study, tech disruption across sectors is evident through professionals from across sectors taking a keen interest in improving their hold on technology.

While 94 per cent of software and IT professionals and 93 per cent of those working in technology and innovation took an interest in upskilling around tech subjects, 86 per cent of manufacturing sector professionals also showed an interest in learning how they can leverage technology tools.

Among those in professional services and consulting, the interest in pursuing higher education stood at 85 per cent. For those in software and IT services, it stood at 77 per cent. About 76 per cent of professionals in manufacturing also took to further education to stay resilient against global changes.

The key motives for Indian techies to upskill were the need to increase self-confidence, increase their job security and enhance their skill sets.

Moreover, about 80 per cent of the respondents said they would be more loyal to their employer if they invested in continued education.

One in every three Indians from various industries was also interested in pursuing further education to better comprehend opportunities and strategic implications of new technologies in their organisation.

"We learn from Indian professionals across sectors that the fear of job displacement due to technological disruptions is a growing concern. However, it is encouraging to note that 83 per cent of the Indian respondents are keen on upskilling through a reputable learning provider as it allowed them to achieve their career goals," said Mohan Kannegal, chief executive officer for India and APAC at Emeritus.