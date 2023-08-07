Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions secures $1 bn financing for green HVDC link project

Adani Energy Solutions secures $1 bn financing for green HVDC link project

The 80-km multi-faceted project will offer a technological upgradation to the Mumbai city. The construction work for this link will begin in October 2023, AESL (erstwhile Adani Transmission Ltd) said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Besides, it is the only technology suitable for islands where submarine cables are used for procuring power supply and results in lower energy losses | Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Monday said it has achieved financial closure for its $ 1 billion green high voltage direct current (HVDC) link project, that will increase renewable energy supply to Mumbai.

The 80-km multi-faceted project will offer a technological upgradation to the Mumbai city. The construction work for this link will begin in October 2023, AESL (erstwhile Adani Transmission Ltd) said in a statement.

"AESL has announced successful financial closure for its $ 1 billion Green HVDC link project, which will enable further 'greening' of the Mumbai Grid by supplying more renewable power to the city while supporting its rising electricity demand," it said.

HVDC transmission technology is superior to other conventional technologies as it stabilizes power distribution networks, where sudden new loads or blackouts in one part of the network may lead to synchronization problems and cascading failures.

Besides, it is the only technology suitable for islands where submarine cables are used for procuring power supply and results in lower energy losses.

The link shall bulk inject an additional 1,000 MW of renewable power into the city, thus ensuring uninterrupted power supply in future. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), being the largest electricity distribution company, has committed to increasing the share of renewable energy in the overall mix to 60 per cent by 2027.

"This link is the need of the hour for the city and will support its growth aspirations. It showcases our commitment to offering Mumbai a brighter and greener future.

"The project will help accelerate the city's decarbonization and its net zero journey. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our banking partners for their continued support in completing the transaction smoothly and for their enduring faith and confidence in AESL," said Anil Sardana, MD, AESL.

The credit facility is part of the $ 700 million revolving project finance facility tied up in October 2021 for its under-construction transmission assets portfolio.

This platform Infrastructure Financing Framework (IFF) that funds various under-construction assets offers project access to funds that another project in the portfolio has paid back.

"The banking consortium for the platform infrastructure financing framework comprised nine international banks including DBS Bank Ltd, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Mizuho Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd., Siemens Bank GmbH, Socit Gnrale, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited," the company said.

Mumbai's electricity demand is expected to touch 5,000 MW by FY25, from the current peak demand of 4,000 MW. The island city has only 1,800 MW of embedded generation capacity and the existing transmission corridors face capacity constraint risks.

On October 12, 2020, the entire city witnessed a major power blackout event due to the grid constraints. The HVDC transmission link will enhance grid stability by providing an interface with the state and national grids.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

AESL bets on energy solutions in pivot as distribution policies lag

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Rehaul rules to improve financing Indian green projects: Fitch unit

Burger King's India operator posts wider Q1 loss on back of higher costs

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Paytm founder set to acquire 10.3 per cent stake in the company from Antfin

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

Q1 results: India Inc profit surges 65% but shows lopsided growth

Topics :Adani Group

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

Statsguru: Six charts explain expansion in India's services trade

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story