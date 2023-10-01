Hyundai reports highest ever monthly sales in September at 71,641 units

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said its total wholesales increased 13 per cent year-on-year to 71,641 units in September, its highest ever in a month.

The country's second largest carmaker had dispatched 63,201 units to dealers in September last year. Domestic sales last month rose to 54,241 units, up 9 per cent from 49,700 units in September 2022, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Exports were higher at 17,400 units last month from 13,501 units in September 2022, an increase of 29 per cent.

"While the industry grew by 2 per cent last month, our domestic dispatches were up 9 per cent. The share of SUV sales in our overall volumes continues to grow," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg told PTI.

The ongoing festive season has resulted in strong sales momentum, helping the automaker achieve 9 per cent growth, he added.

"Our strong SUV portfolio has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Exter," Garg said.

The company has garnered over 80,000 bookings for its recently introduced micro SUV Exter, he added.

Garg said SUVs now contribute more than 65 per cent to the company's domestic sales. He said that despite enhanced competition in the market, Creta continues to lead in the mid-sized SUV segment.

Garg noted that despite various challenges like high interest rates and inflation in the market, the automaker remains positive about its sales performance this year.

The automaker expects to end the year with 9 per cent year-on- year sales growth over last year, Garg said. Hyundai's order backlog stands at 1.15 lakh units.