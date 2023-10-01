Home / Companies / News / Hyundai reports highest ever monthly sales in September at 71,641 units

Hyundai reports highest ever monthly sales in September at 71,641 units

The company has garnered over 80,000 bookings for its recently introduced micro SUV Exter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hyundai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said its total wholesales increased 13 per cent year-on-year to 71,641 units in September, its highest ever in a month.

The country's second largest carmaker had dispatched 63,201 units to dealers in September last year. Domestic sales last month rose to 54,241 units, up 9 per cent from 49,700 units in September 2022, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Exports were higher at 17,400 units last month from 13,501 units in September 2022, an increase of 29 per cent.

"While the industry grew by 2 per cent last month, our domestic dispatches were up 9 per cent. The share of SUV sales in our overall volumes continues to grow," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg told PTI.

The ongoing festive season has resulted in strong sales momentum, helping the automaker achieve 9 per cent growth, he added.

"Our strong SUV portfolio has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Exter," Garg said.

The company has garnered over 80,000 bookings for its recently introduced micro SUV Exter, he added.

Garg said SUVs now contribute more than 65 per cent to the company's domestic sales. He said that despite enhanced competition in the market, Creta continues to lead in the mid-sized SUV segment.

Garg noted that despite various challenges like high interest rates and inflation in the market, the automaker remains positive about its sales performance this year.

The automaker expects to end the year with 9 per cent year-on- year sales growth over last year, Garg said. Hyundai's order backlog stands at 1.15 lakh units.

Also Read

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

Hyundai Motor India bags over 50,000 bookings for micro SUV Exter

Hyundai drives in micro SUV Exter with price starting at Rs 5.99 lakh

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

Essar group's IT solutions firm Black Box to set up data centres in India

Tata Housing to launch Rs 16,000-cr projects in next 2-3 years: Sanjay Dutt

M&M total sales jump 17% at 75,604 units in September, PV sales up 20%

Tata Steel aims to complete decarbonisation at UK plant in next 3 yrs: CEO

Resolutions under insolvency law likely to touch 300 this year: IBBI chief

Topics :Hyundai MotorsHyundai Motor India automobile manufacturerautomobile industry

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story