A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

Data from KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H2’22 shows that global fintech investment — via mergers and acquisitions (M&As), private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms — at $164.1 billion in 2022, was down 31 per cent over the year before. Indian fintechs held up better during this timeframe, attracting $6 billion, or a fall of 24 per cent.

In January, Visa’s chief executive officer, Al Kelly, said during an earnings call that “there’s been a burst of the balloon in valuations in the fintech world”. Noting that the trend of lower valuations “is a helpful characteristic of the current environment”, he added: “We will look for capabilities and management teams that will bring more value to Visa than we can bring ourselves.”