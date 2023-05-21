Home / Companies / News / Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode

Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said the microblogging platform will add 15-second forward and back seek buttons during video playback, along with picture-in-picture mode for users to watch while scrolling

IANS San Francisco
Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said the microblogging platform will add 15-second forward and back seek buttons during video playback, along with picture-in-picture mode for users to watch while scrolling.

Replying to a user on Twitter who asked Musk to add 15-second forward and back seek buttons, he said, "Coming next week, along with pic in pic, so you can watch while scrolling".

Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode shrinks a video into a small player so users can keep watching while using other apps on their mobile devices.

Moreover, these new features will enable users to seamlessly watch videos while scrolling through their timelines.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development on Twitter.

"Thanks. Exactly this feature is one I too want and thought was lacking," a user commented.

"Thank you, I skip so many videos because of this," another user said.

One more user wrote, "All these suggestions are pretty much "make it as good as YouTube" - I wonder how much it would cost to clone YouTube's features probably cheaper now with AI helping to code".

Meanwhile, Twitter is gearing up to take on YouTube as it has now allowed paid users to upload videos up to two hours in length on the platform.

The microblogging platform also changed its Twitter Blue page and announced that the video file size limit for paid users has been raised from 2GB to 8GB.

The tech billionaire had also announced the voice and video chat feature earlier this month, along with other features such as encrypted DMs.

--IANS

shs/svn/

 

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11

Twitter CEO Musk says will 'look into' way to recover old Vine videos

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Royal Enfield looking to roll out uniquely differentiated e-bikes: CEO

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

India's tourism will become stronger with G20 presidency: Thomas Cook CMD

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

Topics :Elon MuskTwitter

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story