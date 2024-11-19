Accel leads $2 mn funding for Swish to expand 10-minute food delivery

Swish, a Bangalore-based rapid food-delivery startup, has raised $2 million in seed funding led by Accel, with angel investors including Urban Company founders Abhiraj Bhal and Varun Khaitan, and former Swiggy Instamart head Karthik Gurumurthy. The funding aims to support the startup’s expansion across Bengaluru and eventually into other Tier-1 cities, stated the company press release.

Swish’s 10-minute delivery model, operating within a 1.5-2 km radius through cloud kitchens dubbed ‘delight centres’, promises fresh and hygienic food delivered promptly optimised through its full-stack model. Founded in 2024 by Aniket Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja, and Saran S, the company began operations in HSR Layout and has rapidly expanded into Bellandur.

"We realised that quick commerce, initially seen as a convenience, has quickly become indispensable as people seek faster solutions to their everyday needs", said Aniket Shah, CEO, Co-founder, Swish, "Despite advancements in other categories, food delivery times still often range from 30-60 minutes, which falls short of meeting the urgency that customers now expect, especially for their craving needs."

India's booming quick commerce is projected to reach $40 billion by the year 2030 with quick commerce still being a relatively new concept, especially in the food sector. Swish plans to operate 150 delight centres in Bengaluru by March 2025, positioning itself as a leader in hyperlocal food delivery.

"Customer expectations around delivery times have shifted with the rise of quick commerce. Swish is tackling this challenge with a new approach, rethinking the supply chain to bring the same ultra-fast experience to food delivery through their delight centres," said Abhinav Chaturvedi, partner, Accel.