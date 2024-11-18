Roy Kapur Films plans to sell up to 50% stake, seeks $50 million funding

Mumbai-based Roy Kapur Films (RKF), founded by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the former managing director of Walt Disney India, is seeking equity investment to scale its operations, according to merchant bankers familiar with the matter.

Sources indicate that RKF aims to raise around $50 million by offering up to a 50 per cent stake in the company. Kapur, they said, has received commitments from some private equity funds to invest up to $20 million. A query to Kapur in this connection did not elicit a response. The film production house is said to be courting both domestic media and entertainment-focused private equity funds, as well as global players.

RKF’s fundraising efforts align with a recent trend among Indian production companies seeking external capital to expand, as escalating film budgets and prohibitive short-term financing costs squeeze profitability. Last month, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions sold a 50 per cent stake for Rs 1,000 crore to Serene Productions of Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India. Similarly, Universal Studios is said to be in talks with Excel Entertainment, founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, which is also exploring the sale of up to 50 per cent stake. Since its inception in 2017, RKF has released seven films and has upcoming projects including Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, featuring Taapsee Pannu.

The company has also ventured into web series production for platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and SonyLIV, with titles such as Matka King. Kapur is no stranger to blockbuster filmmaking. During his tenure at Disney India, he played an instrumental role in production of hits like Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and Rang De Basanti, Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi, and Anurag Kashyap-directed Dev D. RKF remains a relative newcomer compared to major production houses like Excel Entertainment, Red Chillies Entertainment, Yash Raj Films, and T-Series, but the Indian content landscape is attracting significant investor interest. The domestic film industry is estimated at Rs 20,000 crore, while the streaming sector has surpassed Rs 70,000 crore in annual revenue, making content the prized asset. Analysts note that conglomerates, such as Reliance, the Adani group, and RPG Group’s Saregama, are also exploring investment opportunities in this burgeoning sector.