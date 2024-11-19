WhatsApp parent firm Meta disagrees with CCI decision, plans to appeal

WhatsApp parent firm Meta on Tuesday said that it does not agree with the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) decision and plans to appeal. The company also stated that the 2021 update did not change the privacy of people’s personal messages, and users were offered a choice at the time.

"We disagree with the CCI’s decision and plan to appeal. As a reminder, the 2021 update did not change the privacy of people’s personal messages and was offered as a choice for users at the time. We also ensured no one would have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of the WhatsApp service because of this update," said a Meta spokesperson in a statement.

On Monday, CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on Meta for abusing its dominant position. This relates to how WhatsApp's 2021 Privacy Policy was implemented and how user data was collected and shared with other Meta companies.

The CCI also issued cease-and-desist directions and directed Meta and WhatsApp to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline.

Meta further said that the update was about introducing optional business features on WhatsApp, and provided further transparency about how they collect and use data. "And since that time, WhatsApp has been incredibly valuable to people and businesses, enabling organizations and government institutions to deliver citizen services through COVID and beyond, and as well as supporting small businesses in furtherance of the India economy. WhatsApp is able to do all of this because it offers services supported by Meta," said the statement.

This is the second instance of CCI taking a strong stand against Big Tech in India. Last year, Google too, was imposed penalty and was also asked to change it’s business model in the Android case. CCI had said that Google had abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

"We are committed to finding a path forward that allows us to continue providing the experiences that people and businesses have come to expect from us," said the Meta spokesperson.