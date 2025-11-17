Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar arm gets 'change-in-law' compensation for Rajasthan project

ACME Solar arm gets 'change-in-law' compensation for Rajasthan project

The ruling of the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) for the project contracted with SECI is expected to benefit with an additional revenue of 3.5 per cent for 15 years

solar, solar power, china
ACME Solar Holdings Limited is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ACME Solar Holdings on Monday said that its arm ACME Aklera Power Technology has secured Rs 47.40 crore as "change in law compensation" for a 250-MW solar project in Rajasthan.

The ruling of the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) for the project contracted with SECI is expected to benefit with an additional revenue of 3.5 per cent for 15 years, a company statement said.

The awarded amount includes "compensation towards imposition of basic customs duty on solar cells and modules, increase in GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent and carrying cost".

"The total amount is to be received through an annuity mechanism at a discount rate of 9 per cent over a period of 15 years, ensuring fair recovery of unforeseen regulatory cost increases and protecting project economics," it said.

According to ACME Solar, the case sets a precedent for regulatory certainty and project development cost stability in the renewable energy industry.

"The RERC's timely adjudication and directions for payment of additional cost in a time-bound manner have reinforced investors and developers' confidence, underscoring a supportive regulatory environment for renewable energy growth in the country," it said.

ACME Solar Holdings Limited is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational capacity of 2,918 MW and under construction capacity of 4,472 MW including 13.5 GWh of battery energy storage system installation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC defers Sahara plea for 6 weeks on nod to sell properties to Adani

Kings Infra signs ₹2,500 cr aquaculture tech park deal with Andhra govt

Premium

India's NCDEX eyes 20% stake in Sri Lanka's first commodity exchange

Premium

TaMo evaluating both CNG, hybrids for larger cars, SUVs above 4 metres

Jakson Group begins Rs 8,000 cr integrated solar facility project in MP

Topics :ACME Solar HoldingsACME Solarsolar power projects

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story