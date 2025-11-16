Jakson Group begins Rs 8,000 cr integrated solar facility project in MP

Jakson Group on Sunday kickstarted its Rs 8,000-crore investment to set up a 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday laid down the foundation for the first phase of the project, which involves setting up 3 GW cell and 4 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, Jakson Group said in a statement.
The overall plan will se 6 GW of ingot, 6 GW wafer, 6 GW cell and 6 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity over the next three years, generating 4,000 new job opportunities.
As per company information, Phase 1 involves investment of Rs 2,000 core to set up up 3 GW cell and 4 GW of module-making capacity. Phase 1 is expected to generate 1,700 employment opportunities.
Yadav said, "The solar manufacturing hub at Maksi will create skilled jobs for our youth and position our state as the manufacturing and logistics centre of India's clean energy transition." He said the project reflects Madhya Pradesh's strength as a growth-focused state with skilled talent and robust infrastructure, while advancing the nation's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Sameer Gupta, Chairman, Jakson Group, said the integrated solar manufacturing facility will drive technological self-reliance from the heart of India and strengthen the nation's clean energy manufacturing capabilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
