Jakson Group begins Rs 8,000 cr integrated solar facility project in MP

Jakson Group on Sunday kickstarted its Rs 8,000-crore investment to set up a 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday laid down the foundation for the first phase of the project, which involves setting up 3 GW cell and 4 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, Jakson Group said in a statement.

The overall plan will se 6 GW of ingot, 6 GW wafer, 6 GW cell and 6 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity over the next three years, generating 4,000 new job opportunities.

As per company information, Phase 1 involves investment of Rs 2,000 core to set up up 3 GW cell and 4 GW of module-making capacity. Phase 1 is expected to generate 1,700 employment opportunities.