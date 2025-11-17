Home / Companies / News / SC defers Sahara plea for 6 weeks on nod to sell properties to Adani

SC defers Sahara plea for 6 weeks on nod to sell properties to Adani

The bench said it is not the appropriate forum to look into the sale or lease documents and the trial court or a specific committee appointed can look into those deeds

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred by six weeks hearing on Sahara firm's plea seeking its nod to sell properties to the Adani Group as it asked the Centre to also file its response to the note submitted by amicus curiae on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh impleaded the Ministry of Cooperation in the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said a lot of cooperative societies were formed by the Sahara Group, which may be affected.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, who is an amicus curiae in the matter, submitted a note to the court, saying he has received a lot of objections with regard to the properties sought to be sold by the Sahara group and in particular he has filed objections with regard to 34 properties.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Sahara Group, said he would like to file a response to the note submitted by the amicus and emphasised that a lot of properties were sold or leased out based on forged documents.

The bench said it is not the appropriate forum to look into the sale or lease documents and the trial court or a specific committee appointed can look into those deeds.

CJI Gavai told Naphade, "Let the Union of India file its response and then we will look into those issues".

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks and asked the Centre to file its response to the Sahara firm's plea as well as to amicus curiae's note.

On October 14, the top court sought the response of the Centre, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other stakeholders on a plea of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd seeking permission to sell its 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kings Infra signs ₹2,500 cr aquaculture tech park deal with Andhra govt

Premium

India's NCDEX eyes 20% stake in Sri Lanka's first commodity exchange

Premium

TaMo evaluating both CNG, hybrids for larger cars, SUVs above 4 metres

Jakson Group begins Rs 8,000 cr integrated solar facility project in MP

Premium

Biyani sisters' Foodstories sees triple-digit growth in 1st year of launch

Topics :Supreme CourtAdani GroupSahara India

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story