ACME Solar secures 50 MW dispatchable renewable project from Tata Power-D

ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said it has secured a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project from Tata Power-D.

The FDRE tender was floated under tariff-based competitive guidelines (TBCB) for which an e-reverse auction was conducted on August 13, 2025, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of ₹4.43 per unit under a 250 MW FDRE tender floated by Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power-D), according to a statement.

Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is a part of Tata Power Company Ltd.