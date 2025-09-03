Home / Companies / News / Inox Green inks O&M deals for 189 MWp solar projects across three states

Inox Green inks O&M deals for 189 MWp solar projects across three states

Inox Green Energy Services on Wednesday said it has inked pacts with multiple customers to provide operations and maintenance services for 189.1 MWp of operational solar projects.

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
According to a company statement, the pacts include 96.6 MWp with a global PE-backed Independent Power Producer (IPP) for their projects located in Maharashtra and 92.5 MWp with an IPP for their projects located in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

With these additions, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio has touched 1.8 GW, taking the total renewable O&M portfolio to 5.3 GW, the statement added.

"Being one of the leading renewable O&M services providers in the country, we are confident of capturing a significant portion of the upcoming opportunities and rapidly scaling up our portfolio in the coming years," SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of Inox Green, said.

Inox Green Energy Services is engaged in the business of providing long-term O&M services for renewable energy projects. Its customers include some of the largest IPPs, public sector undertakings and various retail customers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Inox RenewablesMaharashtrasolar projectsGujaratMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

