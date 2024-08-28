Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises to issue 1st-ever public bond next wk to raise Rs 800 cr

Adani Enterprises to issue 1st-ever public bond next wk to raise Rs 800 cr

The company will sell bonds of multiple maturities including two years, three years and five years. However, it did not disclose what the funds would be used for

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
It will pay an annual coupon of 9.25 per cent, 9.65 per cent and 9.90 per cent on two-year, three-year and five-year bonds respectively | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Adani Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 800 crore ($95.3 million), through its debut public issue of bonds, the company said on Wednesday.
 
The issue, which has a base size and greenshoe option of Rs 400 crore each, will open for subscription on Sept. 4 and will close on Sept. 17, the company said in an exchange filing.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company will sell bonds of multiple maturities including two years, three years and five years. However, it did not disclose what the funds would be used for.
 
It will pay an annual coupon of 9.25 per cent, 9.65 per cent and 9.90 per cent on two-year, three-year and five-year bonds respectively.
 
In addition, bondholders will have an option of direct coupon payment at maturity, making the effective yield for the two-year, three-year and five-year bonds the same as the annual coupons.
 
For the three-year and five-year bonds, it will have an option of a quarterly interest payment, and the coupon for these papers is 9.32 per cent and 9.56 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Premium

Current account deposits, retail asset quality challenges for new SBI chair

VerSe Innovation to reach Ebitda break-even by FY25-end: Co-founder

Samsung launches AI-powered washing machine, aims to lead premium segment

Premium

Japanese technology firm NTT Data aims to double market growth India

Zee, Sony amicably settle disputes over failed merger, withdraw claims

Trust Investment Advisors, AK Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management are the lead arrangers for the issue, which is rated A+ by CareEdge.
 
In July, Reuters had reported that the company would launch its maiden retail bond issue in coming weeks.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani group's Ebitda may go past Rs 1 trn in FY25 on infra, power biz

Gautam Adani planning to revamp family offices, hire auditors and CEO

Hindenburg Research report 'won't impact' Adani Enterprises' $2 billion QIP

Sebi's Buch in Hindenburg's firing line: How will markets react on Monday?

Adani Enterprises plans to raise $1 bn via QIP for green hydrogen expansion

Topics :Adani Enterprisesfund raisingIndian companies

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story