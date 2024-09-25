Adani Group, Bombardier explore partnership to boost Indian aviation sector

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani engaged in discussions with Bombardier CEO Eric Martel on Tuesday. The talks centred on potential collaborations to enhance India’s aviation capabilities. According to a post by Adani on social media platform X, the discussions primarily focused on aircraft services, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as the defence sector.

"Powering India's aviation growth! Had a great discussion with Bombardier CEO Eric Martel on transformative partnerships in aircraft services, MRO, and defence. Together, we are harnessing synergies for a stronger, self-reliant India," Adani said in his post on Tuesday night.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment for India's aviation industry, which is increasingly focused on reducing its reliance on international MRO services. Adani emphasised the need for establishing a robust domestic MRO sector, which he believes will decrease operational costs for airlines, improve turnaround times, and position India as a regional hub for aircraft maintenance and services.

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Bombardier

Adani Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has been actively expanding its presence in India’s defence and aviation sectors. The company is building a resilient network through strategic collaborations with leading global partners. These alliances aim to nurture expertise within Indian small and medium-sized enterprises while strengthening the nation’s overall defence framework.

Meanwhile, Bombardier is widely recognised for its innovative approaches to aircraft design, manufacturing, and services. Its Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their state-of-the-art technology, superior cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier Defence also provides critical solutions for military and governmental operations worldwide, particularly in special mission roles. Headquartered in Greater Montreal, Quebec, Bombardier has multiple facilities for aerostructure, assembly, and completion across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Earlier this year, Adani’s defence arm announced a cooperation agreement with UAE-based EDGE Group. The agreement aims to leverage the defence and aerospace capabilities of both entities, catering to the requirements of global and local customers.