Adani Group plans to invest $900 mn in Tanzania power lines in PPP mode

Tanzania is in talks with the Adani Group for a $900 million public-private partnership project to construct high-voltage power lines, according to an official of the east African nation.



Adani Group has expressed its interest to the East African government, according to David Kafulila, executive director of Tanzania’s Public-Private Partnership Centre. Tanzania is also in talks with UK company Gridworks Development Partners LLP for a $300 million power-lines project under the public-private partnership.



Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s company is expanding its footprint in East Africa with investments in Tanzania and neighboring Kenya. Tanzania awarded it a 30-year concession in May to operate the main container terminal at the port of Dar es Salaam.

