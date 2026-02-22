India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: SA batting first; IND name unchanged eleven

The India national cricket team are set to face the South Africa national cricket team in Match 43 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. With both teams arriving unbeaten from the group stage, this repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final promises to be one of the standout clashes of the tournament so far.

India were dominant in Group A, winning all four of their matches and finishing with a remarkable net run rate of 2.500. They kicked off their campaign with a 29-run win over the USA before dismantling Namibia by 93 runs. A thumping 61-run victory against Pakistan further showcased their all-round strength, and a composed 17-run win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad ensured they topped the table without dropping a point.

South Africa have matched that consistency in Group D, also registering four wins from four games with a net run rate of 1.943. They began with a 57-run triumph over Canada, survived a dramatic double Super Over against Afghanistan, chased down New Zealand with authority, and comfortably defeated the UAE.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs SA pitch report and Ahmedabad Stadium key stats With momentum on both sides, expect an intense battle as two in-form teams look to seize early control in the Super Eights.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.