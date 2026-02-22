India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: SA batting first; IND name unchanged eleven
For Team India, it is Axar Patel who misses out again as Washington Sundar retains his place in the playing 11.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The India national cricket team are set to face the South Africa national cricket team in Match 43 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. With both teams arriving unbeaten from the group stage, this repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final promises to be one of the standout clashes of the tournament so far.
India were dominant in Group A, winning all four of their matches and finishing with a remarkable net run rate of 2.500. They kicked off their campaign with a 29-run win over the USA before dismantling Namibia by 93 runs. A thumping 61-run victory against Pakistan further showcased their all-round strength, and a composed 17-run win over the Netherlands in Ahmedabad ensured they topped the table without dropping a point.
South Africa have matched that consistency in Group D, also registering four wins from four games with a net run rate of 1.943. They began with a 57-run triumph over Canada, survived a dramatic double Super Over against Afghanistan, chased down New Zealand with authority, and comfortably defeated the UAE.
With momentum on both sides, expect an intense battle as two in-form teams look to seize early control in the Super Eights.
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
6:48 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball in Ahmedabad as The Proteas would be looking to put a strong total on the night against the defending champions.
6:41 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Playing 11 for both sides!
6:33 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Aiden Markram wins the toss!
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.
6:19 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Ahmedabad as the sea of blue start to flock the Narendra Modi stadium at the moment.
6:04 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: SA looking for redemption!
The Proteas won't be forgetting the heartbreak of 2024 and would be looking for some redemption on the night. Both sides in good shape calls for an exciting encounter tonight.
5:57 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Dominant India ready for new challenge!
India displayed complete dominance in Group A, emerging victorious in all four of their matches and finishing with an impressive net run rate of 2.500. They began their campaign with a 29-run triumph over the USA, followed by a commanding 93-run win against Namibia.
A convincing 61-run victory over Pakistan highlighted their all-round capabilities, and a steady 17-run win against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad secured their top spot in the group, finishing the stage undefeated.
5:54 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC Super 8: Thrilling encounter awaits in Ahmedabad!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. The repeat of the 2024 WC final will be thrilling one with both teams yet to lose in the tournament. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST