Home / Companies / News / Adani Group's $79 billion rally makes a winner of GQG's Rajiv Jain

Adani Group's $79 billion rally makes a winner of GQG's Rajiv Jain

Jain acquired Adani shares weeks after a brutal shortseller report had battered the ports-to-power conglomerate and wiped out more $150 billion in market value

Rajiv Jain, founder and chief investment officer of GQG Partners (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon



The sharp rebound in listed stocks of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has proved to be a windfall for emerging-market investor Rajiv Jain, just nine months after his firm GQG Partners Inc. bought into the Indian conglomerate.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The combined market value of the 10 companies controlled by the Ahmedabad-headquartered Adani Group has increased by more than $79 billion since the purchase by GQG on March 2. Jain acquired Adani shares weeks after a brutal shortseller report had battered the ports-to-power conglomerate and wiped out more $150 billion in market value.

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and two other group firms have more than doubled from the price GQG paid for them. The value of its investments in the Adani Group, initially about $1.9 billion with some more purchased along the way, has risen to more than $7 billion as of last week, according to the firm.

“We remain excited about the fundamentals of each of these businesses,” Sudarshan Murthy, a portfolio manager at GQG, said in an interview this week, adding that the investment firm had been net buyers of Adani stocks this quarter.

Murthy, who co-manages some of the GQG funds along with Jain, declined to comment on the profits made from investments in the Adani conglomerate.

Jain’s investment — it came near the trough of the Adani stock meltdown — has been boosted by a rally in this week after the conglomerate’s green energy unit secured a $1.4 billion loan and a Bloomberg News report said US government found shortseller Hindenburg Research’s allegations irrelevant while advancing a $553 loan for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s Sri Lanka project. 

That news is “a big deal,” Murthy said, commenting on the US government’s stance.
Adani Group’s stocks also saw a relief rally in its shares late last month after India’s top court said it won’t take scathing media reports on the conglomerate as the “gospel truth” even as it reserved verdict on its probe into Hindenburg’s allegations.

In recent months, the conglomerate has successfully refinanced a $3.5 billion loan as well as acquired a local cement maker, demonstrating its ability to bounce back after the Hindenburg broadside in January that accused the conglomerate of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation. 

The Adani Group, whose market value is still about $60 billion short of the pre-Hindenburg level, has strongly denied these allegations.

Jain, who cut against the grain when he bought Adani shares in March, told Bloomberg in an April interview that these investments “could be multibaggers” over five years.

GQG holds an equity stake in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Also Read

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

GQG Partners acquires 0.1% stake in Adani Ports, total holding now at 5.03%

Paytm to cut down on small-ticket Postpaid loans as RBI tightens norms

Maruti Suzuki's electric SUV to be manufactured in Gujarat's Hansalpur

Govt to sell 8% stake in IRCON International through offer-for-sale

Versuni witnesses great festival season with premium products driving sales

Centre to sell up to 8% stake in state-run IRCON International this week

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hindenburg ReportAdani GroupGautam Adani

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story