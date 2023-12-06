Home / Companies / News / Versuni witnesses great festival season with premium products driving sales

Versuni witnesses great festival season with premium products driving sales

Taurani said that the festival season also reversed the post-Covid slowdown that the small appliances market was witnessing

Gulbahar Taurani, MD and chief executive officer, Versuni
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances in India, witnessed a great festival season this year with premium products driving sales.

“The festival season was good, and changed the way the company performed this year. We saw a lot of appetite for premium innovations, and they were leading our sales,” Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Versuni, told Business Standard.

Taurani added that the festival season also reversed the post-Covid slowdown that the small appliances market was witnessing. “Diwali actually turned that slowdown into growth. The industry grew double-digit in the range of 10 to 20 per cent, and we grew faster than the market,” he said.

While the company recorded a strong festival season, Taurani said that consumers now are also inclined to shop throughout the year, which has also aided their performance this year.

“This time, there was a lot of buzz around Black Friday, which is a new phenomenon. We also saw a very good response, which, honestly, we did not expect. It’s a new phenomenon and a learning experience for us,” he said.

He added that while the penetration of premium products is still at low single-digit, there is a huge potential for growth.

Pointing towards a growing trend in the industry, Taurani said that premium products like the company’s air fryer and garment steamer are seeing increased demand from not just metro cities, but also from tier-II and tier-III cities like Lucknow and Guwahati.

“We are keeping a lot of investment aside for tier-II and tier-III towns, where people are extremely eager to try out new innovations in terms of appliances. The consumer from these geographies is very aspirational and we want to give them that experience,” he said.

“The growth from these cities is around 2.5 to 3 times more than that from cities. So even as metros continue to grow at a steady rate, the disruptive growth will come from these tier-II and tier-III towns,” he added.

Elaborating on the company’s expansion plans, Taurani said they are in the execution stage of expansion plans, with a new manufacturing unit coming up in the first quarter of the coming year. “We will also soon be entering newer categories,” he added.

The company sells products under two brand names in India – Philips and Preethi, which it acquired in 2011.

In 2022, the company achieved global sales amounting to $2.6 billion, with 5 per cent comparable sales growth from across 100 countries. 

Topics :Godfrey Phillips India ITCHome appliancesfestive season salefestive season

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

