Adani Group's debt pile up almost 21%, relies on global banks for funding

The ratio of net debt to run-rate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was about 3.2 in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended in March

Bloomberg


Apr 18 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Adani Group’s pile of debt increased almost 21% over the past year and the proportion held by global banks rose to nearly a third, according to data seen by Bloomberg that offers an up-to-date snapshot of its financial health.

Information gleaned from people familiar with the conglomerate’s inner workings as well as from presentations to investors reveal 29% of its borrowings were with global international banks at the end of March — a category that didn’t feature on the group’s list of creditors seven years ago. 
Yet the data also show a metric for its ability to pay off its debts improved. 
The upside of Adani’s growth and diversification has been a steadily increasing pile of assets — a more than doubling in five years. The first-generation entrepreneur started off as a diamond trader in the 1980s and was until recently Asia’s richest man. He built his empire on the ports and coal trading and in the past few years expanded into airports, renewable energy, data centers, cement and media.  

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

