Mahindra Finance to raise upto Rs 8,000 crore through debentures in FY24



Mahindra Finance had stable and diversified resource profile, and substantial unutilised bank limits provide significant financial flexibility to raise resources at competitive costs to meet increasing funding requirement, according to Rating agency CRISIL. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through debentures in FY24 to support business growth. This is in addition to credit lines it holds for bank funding.



The company continued to maintain a comfortable liquidity chest of about three months’ requirement, according to the NBFC’s filing with BSE. Its fairly diverse borrowing mix consisted of sources like 26.2 per cent of debentures NCDs, 11.4 per cent of securitisation, 8.4 per cent of fixed deposits, and 38.5 per cent of bank borrowing at the end of December 2022.



Reflecting strong credit offtake in the system, Mahindra Finance’s business assets rose 27 per cent year on year to Rs 82,300 crore at the end of March 2023 (FY23). On January 6, CRISIL upgraded Mahindra Finance’s rating for bank loans and debt from AA+ to AAA, driven by the stronger support stance of the parent Mahindra and Mahindra and improvement in the business performance.