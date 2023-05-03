Home / Companies / News / Go First insolvency: Spot airfares rise on the airline's top routes

Go First's third busiest route was Delhi-Leh route where the airline was scheduled to operate 66 flights per week this month

Aneesh PhadnisDeepak Patel New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Spot airfares on Go First’s top routes have increased with the airline not operating any flights from Wednesday onwards.
The vacuum created due to the absence of Go First has led to the airfares increasing on these major routes, which include Delhi-Srinagar, Mumbai-Goa and Delhi-Leh, by up to 43 per cent.

Go First was the strongest on the Delhi-Srinagar route. The carrier was scheduled to operate 75 flights per week in May on the route, according to aviation consultancy firm Cirium's data, which has been reviewed by Business Standard. According to data provided by ixigo, the spot airfares on Delhi-Srinagar have jumped by 17.82 per cent within a week.
The airline's second busiest route was Mumbai-Goa route, where it was scheduled to operate 68 flights per week in May. The ixigo data shows that the spot airfares on this route has increased by 43.02 per cent within a week.

Go First's third busiest route was Delhi-Leh route where the airline was scheduled to operate 66 flights per week this month. However, as it is not operating flights now, the spot airfares on this route have jumped by 7.51 per cent.
A Delhi-based travel agent told the newspaper the airfares on these routes are expected to go further by 20-40 per cent in the coming days as the travel season is starting with children's summer vacations in May.


Topics :airline industryIndian aviationAviationAviation sectorAviation industry

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

