Go First insolvency: Spot airfares rise on the airline's top routes



The vacuum created due to the absence of Go First has led to the airfares increasing on these major routes, which include Delhi-Srinagar, Mumbai-Goa and Delhi-Leh, by up to 43 per cent. Spot airfares on Go First’s top routes have increased with the airline not operating any flights from Wednesday onwards.



The airline's second busiest route was Mumbai-Goa route, where it was scheduled to operate 68 flights per week in May. The ixigo data shows that the spot airfares on this route has increased by 43.02 per cent within a week. Go First was the strongest on the Delhi-Srinagar route. The carrier was scheduled to operate 75 flights per week in May on the route, according to aviation consultancy firm Cirium's data, which has been reviewed by Business Standard. According to data provided by ixigo, the spot airfares on Delhi-Srinagar have jumped by 17.82 per cent within a week.