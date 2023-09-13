Home / Companies / News / Adani-Hindenburg row: Former contractor witness to how money was shifted

Adani-Hindenburg row: Former contractor witness to how money was shifted

Ajay Kumar Agarwal has sought permission from the Supreme Court to intervene in the investigations by the Sebi against the Adani Group

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ajay Kumar Agarwal, a former Adani Group contractor, has filed an application in the Supreme Court (SC) stating that he has worked with the conglomerate and has witnessed money transfers from one subsidiary to the other, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday. Agarwal has sought permission from the apex court to intervene in the investigations by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Agarwal, a director of EBPL Ventures, was the electrical contractor for Adani's Sarguja Rail Corridor Project. He said he would like to help the court and Sebi protect investors' larger interest.

Agarwal alleged that the conglomerate formed a new company, Sarguja Rail Corridor Pvt Ltd (SRCPL), to complete the work of the corridor. SRCPL later sub-contracted EBPL Ventures to complete the project.

In 2022, SRCPL was acquired by Adani Ports.

In his application, Agarwal said that he observed the work culture of the Adani Group closely.

Last week, a petitioner filed an affidavit in the apex court saying that the Sebi had allegedly hidden a 2014 alert by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on possible diversion of funds and stock market manipulation by Adani Group companies.

Sebi is investigating several transactions by the group on directions of the SC. The investigation was started after a report, released in January, by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation by the conglomerate.

On August 25, Sebi told the apex court that it had completed the investigation into the group. 

Also Read

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

In Adani-Hindenburg saga hard to pinpoint regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

Byju's hid $533 mn in hedge fund once run from Miami IHOP, allege lenders

Ahead of IPO, RR Kabel collects over Rs 585 cr from anchor investors

UAE's Etihad Airways names actress Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Google's search dominance challenged in biggest antitrust trial in decades

Topics :SEBIHindenburg ReportAdani GroupSupreme CourtBS Web ReportsCompanies

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story