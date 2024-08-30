Adani Ports acquires 80% stake in Astro Offshore for Rs 1,551 crore

India’s largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said it will acquire 80 per cent stake in Astro Offshore, an offshore supply vessel firm, in an all-cash deal worth $185 million (around Rs 1,551 crore).

There are no regulatory approvals required and the transaction is expected to be closed in a month, subject to the fulfilment of operational conditions precedent.

With this acquisition, APSEZ plans to expand its fleet and diversify beyond port operations.

The company said the existing promoters of Astro will hold the remaining 20 per cent stake.