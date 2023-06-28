Home / Companies / News / Adani Power commences export to Bangladesh from Jharkhand's Godda plant

Adani Power commences export to Bangladesh from Jharkhand's Godda plant

The reliability run test, including commercial operation tests of the second unit of Godda power plant, was completed on June 25 in the presence of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Adani Power

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Adani Power has started exporting power to Bangladesh from its 1,600MW plant in Jharkhand's Godda.

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, has achieved commercial operations date (COD) of its second unit of 2x800 MW Godda ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, Adani Power said in a statement on Tuesday.

The reliability run test, including commercial operation tests of the second unit of Godda power plant, was completed on June 25 in the presence of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh (PGCB) officials.

On April 6, the first unit of the power plant, with 800MW capacity, had achieved its COD.

Power supply from the Godda plant to Bangladesh will further enhance energy security in the neighbouring country, it said.

"APJL shall supply 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2x800 MW Godda USCTPP under the PPA with BPDB executed in November 2017 for a period of 25 years via 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to Bangladesh grid," the statement said.

It said power supplied from Godda power plant shall have a positive impact on Bangladesh's power situation by replacing costly power generated from liquid fuel.

This transition shall help Bangladesh to reduce the average cost of power purchased, it added.

Godda power plant will serve as a symbol of friendship and herald a new phase in the multifarious and long-standing relations of India and Bangladesh, said Mr SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited.

APJL has completed Godda USCTPP along with dedicated transmission line within a time period of around 3.5 years from its financial closure despite being affected by three phases of Covid waves in India, China and Bangladesh, that too with timing mismatch," the company said.

The statement said the commissioning of Godda USCTPP marks a significant milestone for Adani Group, BPDB as well as for the economic co-relations between both nations.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 15,210 MW spread across seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Topics :Adani PowerBangladeshJharkhand

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

