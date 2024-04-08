Adani, TotalEnergies to set up EV charging stations at new MG dealerships

A unit of a joint venture between Adani group and French energy giant TotalEnergies will set up EV charging stations at new MG dealerships to bolster the charing network, the company said on Monday.

"Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), and MG Motor India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure in India," it said in a statement.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



In terms of MoU, ATEL will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility.

"The partnership will also provide a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure. In addition, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application," it said.

Adani-Total Gas Ltd, the city gas retailing venture of Adani group and TotalEnergies, retails CNG to automobiles and pipes cooking gas to household kitchens in several cities across the country. It has expanded into EV business, setting up chargers at CNG stations as well as other customer points.

ATEL has a network of 300+ charge points, which are a mix of AC and DC, spread across various verticals like highway pitstops, shopping malls, RWAs, workplaces and fleet charging hubs.

It has a current installed capacity of around 6 MW with approximately 500 charge points under construction.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. In India, MG Motor India has a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 1,00,000+ vehicles.

As part of the MG Charge initiative, the company is looking to install 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days in residential communities and apartments across India, out of which 500 have already been installed.

MG has successfully installed a network of over 15,000 chargers, including home chargers, with a view to create the shared charging network in leading residential areas for ease of vehicle charging for their residents and visitors.

ATEL and MG's collaboration to develop the charging solutions for electric vehicle (EV) and value-added services underpin India's rapidly evolving EV ecosystem by helping build a robust and efficient charging infrastructure, the statement said.

"Under this strategic partnership, both parties shall explore the potential of integrating public charging stations across platforms by leveraging advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance network visibility and accessibility. This integration will offer increased accessibility and visibility to the PCS Network and a seamless experience across the integrated network owned and deployed by both entities," it said.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, said, "MG is committed to carbon neutrality, sustainability, and green mobility. We are delighted to embark on a new journey with Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited, which will catalyse the adoption of electric vehicles in India."



"This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our vision to revolutionise the EV landscape by building a robust charging infrastructure. The combined synergies aim to empower Indian consumers to embrace electric mobility," he said.

"Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited's and MG Motor India's partnership to develop charging infrastructure marks a significant milestone and will play a crucial role in accelerating India's energy transition. This effort will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner and greener environment," Suresh P Mangalani, CEO, ATGL, said.

The collaboration will enhance customer experience with RFID solutions accessible to MG users at the strategic locations of ATEL's public charging network, especially at places such as airports. ATEL will offer RFID cards to MG through bulk purchase arrangements, featuring preferential discount offerings for MG users.