Home / Companies / News / Adani Transmission renames as Adani Energy Solutions with immediate effect

Adani Transmission renames as Adani Energy Solutions with immediate effect

Adani Energy Solutions, erstwhile Adani Transmission, is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Transmission Ltd on Thursday said it has renamed itself to Adani Energy Solutions Limited with immediate effect.

"The company's name has been changed from Adani Transmission Limited to Adani Energy Solutions Limited w.e.f. 27th July, 2023 pursuant to the even dated 'Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name' received from the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad," a BSE filing said.

Adani Energy Solutions, erstwhile Adani Transmission, is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

India's economy already 10% more energy efficient than G20 average: IEA

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani raises $1.4 bn from stake sale in 3 firms; $9 bn raised in 4 years

Foreign investors to create more value for RE in India: ReNew's Sinha

Qatar Airways posts $1.2 bn profit over FY23 when it hosted FIFA World Cup

Airtel Africa posts $151 million net loss in Q1; revenue rises 9.6%

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Profit up 78% to Rs 254.44 crore

NDTV reported consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 cr loss in Q1

Topics :Adani TransmissionAdani Groupelectricity sector

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story