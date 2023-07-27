Home / Companies / News / NDTV reported consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 cr loss in Q1

News broadcaster NDTV Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, impacted by lower revenue.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 69.99 crore as against Rs 107.74 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 25.81 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 69.99 crore as against Rs 107.74 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were marginally down at Rs 81.98 crore as compared to Rs 83.33 crore a year ago.

