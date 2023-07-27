NDTV reported consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 cr loss in Q1

News broadcaster NDTV Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, impacted by lower revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 25.81 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal, NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 69.99 crore as against Rs 107.74 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were marginally down at Rs 81.98 crore as compared to Rs 83.33 crore a year ago.