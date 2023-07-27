Home / Companies / News / Airtel Africa posts $151 million net loss in Q1; revenue rises 9.6%

Airtel Africa posts $151 million net loss in Q1; revenue rises 9.6%

Higher finance costs and June devaluation of Nigerian currency identified as contributing factors

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Despite a 10 per cent increase in revenue, telecom provider Airtel Africa announced a net loss of $151 million in the first quarter (April-June) of FY24 on Thursday. This compares to a profit of $178 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

In the quarter immediately preceding Q1 FY24, the company reported a net profit of $227 million.

In the most recent quarter, Airtel Africa's revenue grew by 9.6 per cent year-on-year to $1.3 billion, up from $1.25 billion in Q1 FY23. The Ebitda was recorded at $682 million, marking an increase of 11.1 per cent.

Airtel's African operations have grappled with higher finance costs and felt the impact of the Nigerian currency Naira's devaluation in June.

The total customer base in the latest quarter expanded by 8.8 per cent to 143.1 million, as mobile data and mobile money service penetration continued to climb. This development led to a 22 per cent surge in data customers to 56.8 million and a 24.3 per cent increase in mobile money customers to 34.3 million, according to the company.

Forex Impact

"The annualised impact of the devaluation in Nigeria incurred in June 2023, assuming no further devaluation for the remainder of the year, is expected to be between $850m and $900m on annualised revenues and between $450m and $500m on annualised Ebitda. The vast majority of this impact is anticipated to materialise in Q2’24 and the rest of the fiscal year," the company stated.

Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel Africa CEO, commented on the strong operating performance of the company despite the impact of foreign exchange headwinds. "This quarter saw the announcement of changes to the FX market in Nigeria resulting in significant Naira devaluation. We view this reform as a positive development for the medium and long-term evolution of our business in Nigeria, our largest market," he said.

Emphasising the significant untapped growth potential in the country, supported by highly attractive fundamentals, Ogunsanya pointed out that these factors have driven a strong operating performance, with a five-year revenue and Ebitda compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5 per cent and 27.3 per cent in constant currency, respectively.

He added that foreign reforms are anticipated to improve liquidity over time, thereby easing the challenges international businesses have faced in recent years in accessing US dollars, which in turn has hampered accelerated growth.

The company noted that it has been actively reducing its forex exposure across the group over the past few years and will continue to focus on this area in the future to mitigate the impact of any potential future devaluation.

Also Read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

Airtel Business first enterprise to link over 20 million IoT devices

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report

In a bid to counter rival Jio, Airtel introduces new 'postpaid family plan'

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Profit up 78% to Rs 254.44 crore

NDTV reported consolidated loss after tax of Rs 8.08 cr loss in Q1

RITES, IRFC sign pact to work in transport infrastructure sector

PowerGrid InvIT's consolidated net profit falls 10% to Rs 190 crore

Rise in number of nuclear families in India spurs premium FMCG consumption

Topics :Airtel AfricaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story