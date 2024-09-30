Adda247 acquires PrepInsta to expand into tech and digital skilling space

Adda247, a multilingual learning platform backed by Google, Westbridge, Info Edge, and Asha Impact, has taken a major step to strengtrhen its position in the technology and digital skilling sector with the acquisition of PrepInsta. This strategic acquisition highlights Adda247’s ain to transform from a leading test prep platform into a comprehensive provider of job-oriented education and skilling programmes across both public and private sectors.

Founded in 2019, PrepInsta has rapidly grown into a popular platform for engineering students, helping them prepare for assessments and interviews that lead to careers in roles such as data scientist, full stack developer, software engineer, and quality analyst. The technology sector is one of India's largest employers, with more than 5.5 million professionals employed in the field.

PrepInsta’s cuttiedge programmes cover areas like generative artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML), cloud computing, data science, and the broader digital landscape, ensuring job aspirants are well-prepared for careers in global capability centres (GCCs), global system integrators (GSIs), and digital firms. Through this partnership, Adda247 and PrepInsta will work together to equip job seekers and enterprises with ‘top-tier talent’ for technology and digital roles.

PrepInsta is one of the most preferred platforms for aspirants preparing for jobs in services or product-driven technology companies, said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, chief executive officer, Skilling & Higher Education Business, “In the past five years, PrepInsta has helped over 120,000 professionals prepare for careers in leading tech companies. This collaboration opens up opportunities for us to launch job-focused skilling initiatives across B2C, helping professionals build tech and digital careers, and enterprises, helping organisations build high-quality talent.”

Atulya Kaushik, co-founder, PrepInsta, voiced enthusiasm about joining forces with Adda247, saying, “We are excited about joining Adda247, the market leader in test prep that supports people’s career development across 35+ categories. Adda247’s user base also has many engineering students as well as freshers which will help us provide tech and digital skilling programs to Adda247’s more than 1.2 million paid users.

“Myself, co-founders Aashay Mishra and Manish Agarwal and the team are confident that we will be able to leverage Adda247’s digital footprint, mobile-first technology, and expertise in delivering outcome-focused learning to provide a better experience to our users and expand our use base significantly,” he said.

This acquisition follows Adda247’s three previous acquisitions: StudyIQ (a UPSC-focused ed-tech platform) in 2021, Veeksha (a 3D experiential learning company) in 2023, and Ekagrata (a CA test-prep platform) in 2024. In addition, the company recently launched its inaugural Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback, benefiting over 130 employees.