Greenzo Energy gets hydrogen project; order book stands at Rs 1,200 cr

Greenzo Energy on Monday said it has secured a multi-crore hydrogen project taking the worth of its total order book to Rs 1,200 crore.

The latest contract has been awarded by the state-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), Greenzo Energy said in a statement.

"With the TANGEDCO green hydrogen project, the order book now stands at Rs 1,200 crore," the company said.

This project will be implemented at the 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, owned by TANGEDCO, Greenzo Energy said.

The company did not disclose the value of the order on account of contract agreements.