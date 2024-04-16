Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Capital aims to double customers with new digital platform

Aditya Birla Capital aims to double customers with new digital platform

At present, Aditya Birla Capital serves over 35 million customers across its businesses, including lending, insurance, and asset management

A person can choose from 22 products and services across all the offerings of Aditya Birla Capital | File image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital is targeting to add 30 million new customers in the next three years through a digital platform launched on Tuesday, a top official said.

Speaking at the launch of the Aditya Birla Capital Digital here, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the purpose of the platform is to acquire new customers in a seamless manner.

Speaking about the catchment which can be tapped into, Birla said the wider group has a 250,000 strong small business ecosystem and currently serves over 250 million customers through products and services like telecom, fashion, and retail.

A person can choose from 22 products and services across all the offerings of Aditya Birla Capital.

He said the ambition of Aditya Birla Capital is to break into the top three in each of the core businesses.

Birla said he sees the insurance, credit, and investment businesses of ABC growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 19-21 per cent over the next 3-5 years.

He said the broader financial services sector is expected to grow at two times the annual GDP growth.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

