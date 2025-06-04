Aditya Birla Group buys Cargill's speciality chemical facility in US

The Aditya Birla Group has acquired Cargill Inc.’s speciality chemical manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, as part of its strategy to deepen its presence in the US chemicals sector and expand its advanced materials business, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal, executed via Aditya Birla Chemicals (USA) Inc., a wholly owned unit of Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd, adds to the Indian conglomerate’s more than $15 billion US portfolio, which already includes Novelis and Birla Carbon.

ALSO READ: Aditya Birla Fashion slips 9%, hits 52-week low after block deal on NSE The Dalton facility spans 17 acres and produces a range of speciality chemicals, including epoxy resins and curing agents. The Advanced Materials unit plans to more than double the site’s capacity from 16,000 tonnes to over 40,000 tonnes within two years and retain its 50 employees, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This marks a strategic entry into the US chemicals industry and aligns with our broader commitment to support the revival of American manufacturing,” said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. “We see significant opportunity to grow and modernise this facility and continue to look for other strategic assets.” The company also plans to introduce advanced materials for the automotive, renewable energy, and aerospace sectors, including proprietary technologies to recycle epoxy composites used in wind turbines, sports equipment, and pressure vessels. “Establishing a local presence enables us to serve regional customers more efficiently and co-develop tailored solutions,” said Rajesh Balakrishnan, CEO of the Advanced Materials business. “We’re excited to enhance the facility’s capabilities and expand our product offerings.”