Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Group expands its portfolio, adds four restaurant brands

Aditya Birla Group expands its portfolio, adds four restaurant brands

Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) has added four restaurant brands, namely Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai, and CinCin to its portfolio

BS Web Team New Delhi
The ABNAH has acquired 100 per cent stake in KA Hospitality Private Limited (KAH)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), has added four restaurant brands — Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai, and CinCin — to its growing portfolio, the company said in a press release.

According to the press release, ABNAH has acquired 100 per cent stake in KA Hospitality Private Limited (KAH), the company that owns CinCin and franchise rights of the other three global restaurant brands.

The four restaurants cater to the mid-market to the premium segment of customers. Hakkasan is a Michelin-starred brand serving modern Cantonese food; Yauatcha is an award-winning dim sum teahouse from London; Nara Thai is a contemporary brand that serves authentic Thai cuisine; and CinCin is a modern Italian restaurant.

Also Read: Franklin Templeton planning to enter private credit industry in India

Aryaman Vikram Birla, director of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and founder of ABNAH, said, “We continue to believe in the remarkable potential of the premium casual dining space, spurred by rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of the Indian consumer."

He added that the company's vision is to create an unmatched portfolio of food and beverage brands within the country.

"Dynamism is the lifeblood of the food industry, and our plan is to broaden the reach of these brands and take these distinctive dining experiences to other cities across India,” he said.

Also Read: Demerger of hotel biz will boost capital efficiency ratios of ITC: Analysts

KA Hospitality was founded by late Kishor Bajaj in 2011, who introduced Hakkasan and Yauatcha to Mumbai.

Karyna Baja, executive director, KA Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, said, "Over the span of twelve years, we have nurtured our family business with unwavering commitment. We have built KA Hospitality from its very foundation, driven by passion into a formidable establishment renowned for crafting exceptional dining experiences. It is with great pride that we now pass the baton to ABNAH, to uphold and elevate the legacy of KA Hospitality as its future custodians."

Also Read

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

New-age stocks in focus; Paytm, Policybazaar, Zomato, Nykaa gain up to 10%

Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows

Good news! Restaurants can remain open round the clock in Haryana

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Bajaj Auto July sales: Total sales down 10% YoY, 2W sales dip 14%

Franklin Templeton planning to enter private credit industry in India

Foxconn EV venture targeting India or Thailand for new small car plant

Reliance partners with Brookfield for Australia's renewable energy push

Topics :Aditya BirlaAditya Birla GroupBS Web ReportsHospitality industryCompaniesIndian companies

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story