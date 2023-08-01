Aditya Birla Group expands its portfolio, adds four restaurant brands

Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), has added four restaurant brands — Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai, and CinCin — to its growing portfolio, the company said in a press release.

According to the press release, ABNAH has acquired 100 per cent stake in KA Hospitality Private Limited (KAH), the company that owns CinCin and franchise rights of the other three global restaurant brands.





Also Read: Franklin Templeton planning to enter private credit industry in India The four restaurants cater to the mid-market to the premium segment of customers. Hakkasan is a Michelin-starred brand serving modern Cantonese food; Yauatcha is an award-winning dim sum teahouse from London; Nara Thai is a contemporary brand that serves authentic Thai cuisine; and CinCin is a modern Italian restaurant.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, director of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited and founder of ABNAH, said, “We continue to believe in the remarkable potential of the premium casual dining space, spurred by rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of the Indian consumer."

He added that the company's vision is to create an unmatched portfolio of food and beverage brands within the country.





Also Read: Demerger of hotel biz will boost capital efficiency ratios of ITC: Analysts "Dynamism is the lifeblood of the food industry, and our plan is to broaden the reach of these brands and take these distinctive dining experiences to other cities across India,” he said.

KA Hospitality was founded by late Kishor Bajaj in 2011, who introduced Hakkasan and Yauatcha to Mumbai.

Karyna Baja, executive director, KA Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, said, "Over the span of twelve years, we have nurtured our family business with unwavering commitment. We have built KA Hospitality from its very foundation, driven by passion into a formidable establishment renowned for crafting exceptional dining experiences. It is with great pride that we now pass the baton to ABNAH, to uphold and elevate the legacy of KA Hospitality as its future custodians."