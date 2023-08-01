Bajaj Auto July sales: Total sales down 10% YoY, 2W sales dip 14%

Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales declined 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in July 2023 to 319,747 from 354,670 during the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company posted a 14 per cent YoY decline in its domestic two-wheeler (2W) sales for July 2023. The company sold 141,990 2W in July, against 164,384 in July 2022. Exports were also down 16 per cent YoY, which came down from 150,670 in July 2022 to 126,850 in July 2023.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales for Bajaj Auto almost doubled with a 101 per cent YoY rise as the automaker sold 37,272 units in July 2023, compared to 18,572 units in July 2022. Exports for commercial vehicles, on the other hand, were down 35 per cent YoY.

The company has sold a total of 684,921 two-wheelers in the current financial year (Apr-Jul) which is up 43 per cent YoY from 478,802 units sold during the same period last year.

Total sales for the ongoing financial year so far (April-July) stood at 1,347,154 units, which is 5 per cent up from 1,288,316 units sold during the same period last year.

Bajaj is collaborating with the British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph. The partnership has come up with its first product for the Indian market, the Speed 400 which has been launched at an aggressive price of Rs 2.33 lakh.

Triumph has said that it has already received more than 15,000 bookings for the Speed 400. The Bajaj-Triumph duo is looking to make a dent in Royal Enfield's dominating market share in the 350-600 cc motorcycle segment.