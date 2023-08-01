Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Group's hospitality arm gets rights for 4 restaurant brands

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Logo of Aditya Birla Group

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group on Tuesday said its hospitality arm Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) has acquired the rights for four iconic restaurant brands -- Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai and CinCin.

ABNAH has acquired KA Hospitality Pvt Ltd (KAH), the company that owns the home-grown brand CinCin and franchise rights of the other three global restaurant brands, for an undisclosed amount, according to a statement.

"The four brands are positioned across the customer value pyramid, spanning the mid-market to premium segments," it said.

With this acquisition, ABNAH has added seven restaurants to its portfolio across three cities.

Hakkasan is a Michelin-starred brand serving modern Cantonese food while Yauatcha is an award-winning dim sum teahouse from London. Nara Thai is a contemporary brand serving Thai cuisine and CinCin is a modern Italian brand, it said.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation and Founder ABNAH Aryaman Vikram Birla said, "we continue to believe in the remarkable potential of the premium casual dining space, spurred by rising disposable income and evolving lifestyles of the Indian consumer".

Topics :Aditya Birla GroupRestaurant

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

