Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm

Aditya Birla Group is set to pump in Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Group is set to pump in Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

The board of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), which is into lending, asset management and insurance, on Thursday approved a preferential issuance of Rs 1,250 crore to its promoter and promoter group entity, according to a statement on Thursday.

Recently, ABCL announced its intent to raise Rs 3,000 crore, and its chief executive and managing director Vishakha Mulye had told reporters that any of the businesses needing capital will get capital to fuel its growth.

ABCL said the preferential issuance will be undertaken at a price of Rs. 165.1 per equity share and is subject to shareholders' approval.

Shares of the company closed 0.91 per cent up at Rs 171.70 a piece on the BSE on Thursday.

Group flagship Grasim Industries also will invest Rs 1,000 crore while Surya Kiran Investments, another group entity, will invest Rs 250 crore in the preferential issue, the statement said.

The funds raised will be used for augmenting the capital base, improving the solvency margin and leverage ratio, meeting the growth and funding requirements.

They will also be deployed in one or more subsidiaries/associates/joint ventures of ABCL engaged in certain businesses and technology, IT infrastructure and digital offering platforms, it added.

An extraordinary general meeting of ABCL will be held on June 24 for seeking an approval of the total fund raise proposal of up to Rs 3,000 crore, the statement said.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP

UltraTech Cement FY23 production grows by 12.4% to 105.7 million tonnes

Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows

Aditya Birla Capital considering selling insurance brokerage unit

Birla scions Ananya & Aryaman join Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Board

TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy

Food Corporation of India to conclude recruitment process of 5,159 posts

Auto cos post record sales for May amid better chip supply, high SUV demand

WhatsApp bans over 7.4 mn Indian accounts in April to prevent online abuse

E-commerce firm Shopsy delivers to 16 mn transacting customers in Q1 2023

Topics :Aditya Birla GroupAditya Birla Finance

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story