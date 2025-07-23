Aditya Birla Real Estate Q1 loss at ₹25 crore; plans ₹1,500 crore fundraise

Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABRE—formerly Century Textiles and Industries), a part of the Aditya Birla Group, incurred a loss (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹25.47 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), against a profit of ₹7.78 crore in Q1 FY25.

ABRE’s revenue (from continuing operations) in Q1 FY26 declined by 58.67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹144.21 crore, missing the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹156.6 crore. Its total expenses stood at ₹208.04 crore, down by almost 38 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company did not launch any new projects during the quarter. It is also undergoing a divestment procedure for its pulp and paper business—Century Pulp and Paper (CPP).

ABRE had approved the execution of the business transfer agreement for the divestment by way of a slump sale to ITC for ₹3,498 crore in March. In its report in May 2025, ICICI Securities noted that the transaction may be completed by Q3 FY26. Segment-wise, the company’s revenue from the real estate segment stood at ₹130.26 crore, down by almost 61 per cent Y-o-Y. Real estate constituted over 90 per cent of the company’s total revenue. Its other businesses include viscose filament yarn and tyre yarn (rayon), salt works, and chemicals. Further, the company’s board of directors approved a fundraising of up to ₹1,500 crore to refinance the existing debt of the company taken for capex use of CPP and to release charges or encumbrances created on the assets of CPP for such loans, amid the proposed sale of CPP.

The company may raise the funds in one or more tranches by way of availing a secured or unsecured rupee term loan within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders. Besides, out of the proceeds that the company may receive via the divestment, it would be paring down its net debt, while a part of the proceeds is expected to be utilised as growth capital. The company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.32x as of June 30, 2025. The company is also planning to venture into the redevelopment segment of Mumbai (South Mumbai, Bandra, Juhu) and is mulling expansion of its commercial annuity portfolio, analysts at ICICI Direct Research noted.