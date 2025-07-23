Sapphire Foods Q1 results: Loss of ₹1.73 cr, revenue climbs 8% to ₹776 cr

Sapphire Foods India, the franchisee operator for YUM Brands' QSR chains KFC and Pizza Hut, on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1.73 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.18 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Sapphire Foods India, which operates in India and Sri Lanka.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 8.14 per cent to Rs 776.82 crore in the June quarter, up from Rs 718.28 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's total expenses increased 10.35 per cent to Rs 785.45 crore during the quarter.

The total consolidated income, which includes other income, grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 783.61 crore during the period under review. In Q1FY26, it added 8 KFC restaurants, 2 Pizza Hut and 1 Pizza Hut restaurant in the Sri Lanka market. Sapphire Foods' total restaurant count was 974 as of June 30, 2025. During the quarter, Sapphire Foods SSSG (Same Store Sales Growth) for KFC for the quarter was flat, the company said in its earnings presentation. Moreover, "Sapphire Pizza Hut Restaurant Revenue decreased by 5 per cent Y-o-Y. EBITDA was negative at -2.5 per cent," it said. However, its Sri Lanka business continued to show strong double-digit SSSG growth, it said.