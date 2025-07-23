Dr Reddy's Q1 profit up 1% to ₹1,410 crore, revenue rises to ₹8,545 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,410 crore during the Juen quarter.

The Hyderabad-based drug major reported a net profit of ₹1,392 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to ₹8,545 crore in he period under review from ₹7,673 crore a year earlier.

"We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio," Dr Reddy's Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad said.