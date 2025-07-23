Home / Companies / News / ED files Fema complaint against Myntra over ₹1,654 crore FDI violation

ED files Fema complaint against Myntra over ₹1,654 crore FDI violation

ED alleges Myntra violated FDI norms by using a related party to convert wholesale transactions into retail sales, breaching FEMA conditions for group company sales

Myntra
Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a complaint against Myntra Designs Private Limited (Myntra). (Photo: Shutterstock)
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a complaint against Myntra Designs Private Limited (Myntra), its related companies, and their directors for contravention amounting to ₹1,654.35 crore, allegedly in violation of the extant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy.
 
The investigative agency has taken the action under Section 16(3) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). The ED said that enquiries in the matter were initiated on the basis of credible information that Myntra and its related companies were engaged in multi-brand retail trade (MBRT) under the guise of wholesale cash-and-carry, allegedly in violation of the existing FDI policy.
 
The ED investigation under the provisions of FEMA, 1999 revealed that Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd had declared it was engaged in wholesale cash-and-carry business and had invited and received FDI from foreign investors amounting to ₹1,654.35 crore. The firm sold a majority of its goods to Vector E-Commerce Pvt Ltd, which in turn sold the goods in retail to end customers. Vector E-Commerce Pvt Ltd and Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd are related parties and belong to the same group or group of companies.
 
“Vector E-Commerce Pvt Ltd was created and continued to be used as a corporate entity to bifurcate the B2C [business-to-customer, i.e. Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd to retail customers] transaction into B2B (Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd to Vector E-Commerce Pvt Ltd) and then B2C (Vector E-Commerce Pvt Ltd to retail customers),” said the ED statement. 
The ED further stated that its investigation also revealed Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd was actually carrying out multi-brand retail trading in the guise of wholesale cash-and-carry.
 
The ED also noted that Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd had not met the conditions laid down for wholesale cash-and-carry trading, as it had made 100 per cent of its sales to Vector E-Commerce Pvt Ltd. This contravenes the amendments dated 1 April 2010 and 1 October 2010, which permitted only 25 per cent of sales to companies belonging to the same group or group companies.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with DPIIT to encourage, support startups

ICRA downgrades NIIF backed Radiance Renewables' long term rating

SBI eyes spot among world's top 10 banks by market value in 5 years

SC rejects Kalanithi Maran, KAL plea seeking ₹1,323 cr from SpiceJet

Adani Ports, 2 others vie to build 174-acre logistics park in Greater Noida

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateMyntraFema

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story