AESL commissions green evacuation transmission project in Tamil Nadu

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has commissioned a 2500 MW green evacuation 400kV system in Tamil Nadu in line with India's decarbonisation efforts

New Delhi

Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), a power transmission company, has announced its successful commissioning of the Karur Transmission Ltd (KTL) project. This project includes the establishment of the 400/230 kV, 1000 MVA Karur Pooling Station and an associated 8.51 circuit kilometres (CKM) transmission line in Tamil Nadu.

With a transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA, this project aims to facilitate the evacuation of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone. It also aims to strengthen the southern regional grid and support the integration of renewable energy sources on a large scale. The Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone is a crucial wind corridor in Tamil Nadu, housing significant wind energy capacities and multiple under-construction wind farms.

AESL, formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, previously secured this project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route in December 2021 for a 35-year-period, covering the build, own, operate, and maintain basis. Despite topological challenges, the company executed the project while minimising ecological impact. Innovative approaches, such as using high-boom RMC machines for concreting work and implementing advanced cybersecurity solutions through the latest SCADA system, were employed during execution.

The project involved completing critical tasks, including the shutdown of the 400 kV D/C Pugalur-Pugalur (HVDC) line and the erection of tower structures under the constraints of the existing transmission line. AESL worked round-the-clock in multiple shifts, which allowed the company to complete two 48-MT towers in under 24 hours each.

The KTL project supports India’s decarbonisation efforts and aim to achieve 500 GW of green energy by 2030. The project will provide industrial, commercial, and residential consumers better access to reliable and clean energy.

Earlier this month, AESL also announced the commissioning of the Kharghar-Vikhroli transmission line (KVTL), which will allow additional power to be brought to Mumbai. The KVTL project starts in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, traverses through its urban locations, and terminates at Vikhroli in Mumbai city.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

