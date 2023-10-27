Home / Companies / News / Indian Overseas Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 627 crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 627 crore

During the period under review, the bank's total income rose 19 per cent to Rs 6,941.5 crore compared to Rs 5,854 crore during the same quarter last fiscal

BS Reporter Chennai
.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-run Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has posted a 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of financial year 23-24 (FY24) to Rs 627.18 crore, up from Rs 500.21 crore during the July to September quarter of financial year 22-23 (FY23), owing to a rise in total income and improved asset quality.

During the period under review, the bank’s total income rose 19 per cent to Rs 6,941.5 crore compared to Rs 5,854 crore during the same quarter last financial year. By the end of September, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to Rs 9,893 crore with a ratio of 4.74 per cent, as against Rs 14,726 crore with a ratio of 8.53 per cent as on September 2022, showing a decline both in quantum and as a percentage of gross advances.

Net NPA as of September 2023 stood at Rs 1,364 crore with a ratio of 0.68 per cent, as against Rs 4,148 crore with a ratio of 2.56 per cent as of September 2022, thus reducing net NPA by Rs 2,784 crore in absolute terms. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 96.76 per cent during the period, as against 90.94 per cent as of September 2022. The bank has made required provisioning in advances in specific accounts to improve net NPA. Interest income stood at Rs 5,821 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 4,718 crore for the quarter ended September 2022. Net Interest Margin stood at 3.12 per cent for the quarter, as against 2.79 per cent during the second quarter of FY23.

The Chennai-based bank’s total business increased to Rs 4.82 trillion by the end of September this year, as against Rs 4.34 trillion by the end of September 2022, up 11 per cent compared to the same time last financial year. Its total deposits were also seen up by 5 per cent to Rs 2.73 trillion compared to Rs 2.61 trillion last financial year. Current Account Savings Account (CASA) of the bank increased to Rs 1,19,206 crore at 43.65 per cent as of September 2023, against Rs 1,11,924 crore at 42.76 per cent as of September 2022. Gross Advances stood at Rs 2.09 trillion as of September 2023, up 21 per cent from Rs 1.73 trillion last financial year. Operating profit stood at Rs 1,677 crore as of September 2023, as against Rs 1,494 crore as of September 2022.

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank soars 15% as Care Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to CoD

IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 30%, gross bad loans at 1.94%

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Non-performing advances of public sector banks at multi-year lows

Delhi's air quality continues to be "very poor", Mumbai's slightly better

ED raids pharma firm Parabolic Drugs, promoters in money laundering probe

Westlife Foodworld plunges more than 6% after Q2 net profit falls

Air India announces senior level appointments; Klaus Goersch new COO

Reliance Jio announces JioSpaceFiber to provide satellite-based broadband

Shareholders approve Ambani third-generation appointment on RIL board

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Overseas Bankasset quality reviewNon performing assetsQ2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story