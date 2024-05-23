Home / Companies / News / After collapse of merger talks, Zee seeks $90 mn termination fees from Sony

After collapse of merger talks, Zee seeks $90 mn termination fees from Sony

Zee said it has, on account of Culver Max's and BEPL's breaches under the merger cooperation agreement, terminated the agreement by issuing a letter dated May 23

Zee-sony, Sony, Zee
Photo: Bloomberg
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zee Entertainment Enterprises had said that it has sought $90 million (Rs 750 crore) termination fees from Sony and its affiliates in India.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, Zee said it has, on account of Culver Max’s and BEPL’s breaches under the merger cooperation agreement, terminated the agreement by issuing a letter dated May 23 and has sought a termination fee from Culver Max and BEPL in accordance with the provisions of the merger cooperation agreement (MCA). The matter is currently under litigation.

"Culver Max and BEPL have failed to comply with their obligations under the MCA. Therefore, the Company has terminated the MCA and called upon Culver Max and BEPL to pay the termination fee i.e. the aggregate amount equal to $90,000,000, in accordance with the MCA," said the company in the statement.

Earlier, the media firm declared that it incurred Rs 432 crore in merger-related costs during FY24 and FY23 due to a failed media deal with Culver Max Entertainment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

NCLT asks IIHL to seek regulatory clearances for RCap acquisition

JSW Paints breaks even at operating level in FY24, revenue crosses Rs 2k cr

Israel-based Taro's shareholders approve merger with Sun Pharmaceutical

NCLT asks Kirloskars to abide by settlement agreement signed in Sept 2009

Air India gives increments to staff, announces performance bonus for pilots

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SonyZee EntertainmentZee Group

First Published: May 23 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story