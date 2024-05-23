NCLT asks Kirloskars to abide by settlement agreement signed in Sept 2009

The National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Mumbai bench has directed the Kirloskar brothers and their entities to adhere to the family settlement agreement signed in September 2009. The tribunal stated that if Kirloskar Industries, chaired by Atul Kirloskar, wishes to sell shares of Kirloskar Brothers, they must first offer them to Sanjay Kirloskar.

“We are of the considered view that in alignment with the spirit of the deed of family settlement, which acknowledges the control and management of KBL to be vested in Sanjay Kirloskar, the shares to be sold by Kirloskar Industries shall first be offered to Sanjay and his nominees. If they do not offer to buy those shares within 30 days of such offer under a binding arrangement, KIL shall be free to sell those shares to other persons through either off-market or on-market transactions,” the NCLT order dated May 21 stated.

The Kirloskar family is embroiled in a legal battle over group assets, with Sanjay Kirloskar, chairman of Kirloskar Brothers (KBL), on one side and his brothers, Atul and Rahul, on the other. The three are sons of Chandrakant Kirloskar and grandsons of the renowned industrialist SL Kirloskar.

Sanjay Kirloskar, who currently controls Kirloskar Brothers, has the first right of refusal as and when Kirloskar Industries (KIL) plans to sell the shares in KBL, the court said. BSE-listed Kirloskar Industries owns a 23.91 per cent stake in Kirloskar Brothers as of March 2024, and the court said that as they do not exercise control over KBL, no separate control premium is required to be paid.

While the total valuation of Kirloskar Brothers is Rs 13,445 crore as of Thursday, the stake held by Kirloskar Industries is worth Rs 3,215 crore. The promoters own a 65.9 per cent stake in Kirloskar Brothers (see chart).

A spokesperson for KIL said the NCLT has held that the affairs of KBL are being mismanaged and are not being conducted in a transparent and independent manner, confirming that a case of oppression and mismanagement under Section 241 and 242 of the Companies Act has been made out by KIL and others against KBL, its board of directors, and others.

"The affairs of Kirloskar Brothers, being a listed public company, are not being conducted in a transparent and independent manner. The affairs of Kirloskar Brothers are definitely influenced and coloured by the aspirations of Sanjay Kirloskar and his family members in running the affairs of Kirloskar Brothers as per their desires and without any interference. This has impacted the decisions of the board of directors of Kirloskar Brothers, its compliance officer, and its participation in the legal proceedings,” KIL's statement to the stock exchanges said.

“Kirloskar Brothers has not remained a neutral party in the present matter, contrary to settled law. The compliance officer of Kirloskar Brothers, as well as its board, have acted arbitrarily in contravention of the code of conduct of Kirloskar Brothers and by relying on the private deed of family settlement (DFS),” the statement said.