Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ahead of Vistara merger, Air India finalises revised policy for cabin crew

Ahead of Vistara merger, Air India finalises revised policy for cabin crew

The revised policy has been prepared after taking into consideration the feedback of cabin crew members

Air India
Vistara is set to be merged with Air India next month. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 8:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahead of the Vistara merger, Air India has finalised a revised policy for cabin crew members wherein layover allowances have been hiked and members will have to share rooms during layovers except for cabin executives, and those operating ultra-long haul flights.

The revised policy has been prepared after taking into consideration the feedback of cabin crew members. Earlier, the policy had proposed room sharing for cabin crew members irrespective of whether the flight is normal, long haul or ultra long haul.

The allowance for international layovers will be increased from $ 85-135 per layover night from $ 75-100, according to an internal communication of the airline.

Under the new policy, cabin crew members will have to share rooms during layovers.

However, cabin crew members of ultra-long haul flights will get single rooms during layovers as well as during unscheduled layovers in the event of a flight diversion, as per the internal communication.

Generally, ultra-long haul flights are those having a duration of 16 hours or more. Air India operates such flights to North America.

More From This Section

DLF expects Rs 26,000 cr from super luxury project in Gurugram, says MD

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Solex Energy partners with SBI to provide finance for solar projects

DLF's sales bookings rise 66% to Rs 7,094 cr in Apr-Sept despite weak Q2

Adani group's Dubai-based firm to buy ITD Cementation for Rs 3,204 cr

Cabin executives, who are senior members with around 8 years of flying experience, will also get single rooms during layovers.

These executives are trained to handle security and emergency situations, including administering first aid to passengers. Traditionally, all Air India cabin crew members had separate rooms for stay during layovers. Air India and Vistara together will have a staff strength of around 25,000. Out of them, there will be about 12,000 cabin crew members.

The revised policy will be effective from December 1.

For domestic layovers, a new support allowance of Rs 1,000 has been introduced. The meal option available to cabin crew on domestic sectors has been changed from only one meal to three meals, the internal communication said.

As part of the harmonisation of the policies in the run-up to the merger of Vistara with Air India, sources in the know said the policies pertaining to leaves, meals during layovers and medical insurance are being upgraded.

Among other benefits, the medical insurance for all employees of Air India will be Rs 7.5 lakh, irrespective of seniority.

Vistara is set to be merged with Air India next month.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vistara planes to replace Air India's on metro-to-metro routes after merger

Safety fears rise for Indian airlines as over 70 flights get bomb threats

Air India, SIA expand codeshare agreement; add 40 int'l, 11 Indian cities

More than 140 systems integrated ahead of Air India-Vistara merger

Air India aims to double direct sales earnings in 2-3 years: CDTO

Topics :Air IndiaVistara Airlinesairline industry

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story