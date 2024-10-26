Ahead of Vistara merger, Air India finalises revised policy for cabin crew

Ahead of the Vistara merger, Air India has finalised a revised policy for cabin crew members wherein layover allowances have been hiked and members will have to share rooms during layovers except for cabin executives, and those operating ultra-long haul flights.

The revised policy has been prepared after taking into consideration the feedback of cabin crew members. Earlier, the policy had proposed room sharing for cabin crew members irrespective of whether the flight is normal, long haul or ultra long haul.

The allowance for international layovers will be increased from $ 85-135 per layover night from $ 75-100, according to an internal communication of the airline.

Under the new policy, cabin crew members will have to share rooms during layovers.

However, cabin crew members of ultra-long haul flights will get single rooms during layovers as well as during unscheduled layovers in the event of a flight diversion, as per the internal communication.

Generally, ultra-long haul flights are those having a duration of 16 hours or more. Air India operates such flights to North America.

More From This Section

Cabin executives, who are senior members with around 8 years of flying experience, will also get single rooms during layovers.

These executives are trained to handle security and emergency situations, including administering first aid to passengers. Traditionally, all Air India cabin crew members had separate rooms for stay during layovers. Air India and Vistara together will have a staff strength of around 25,000. Out of them, there will be about 12,000 cabin crew members.

The revised policy will be effective from December 1.

For domestic layovers, a new support allowance of Rs 1,000 has been introduced. The meal option available to cabin crew on domestic sectors has been changed from only one meal to three meals, the internal communication said.

As part of the harmonisation of the policies in the run-up to the merger of Vistara with Air India, sources in the know said the policies pertaining to leaves, meals during layovers and medical insurance are being upgraded.

Among other benefits, the medical insurance for all employees of Air India will be Rs 7.5 lakh, irrespective of seniority.

Vistara is set to be merged with Air India next month.