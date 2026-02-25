AI companies want to justify billions spent on infra: LTM growth chief

Debates are intensifying over whether artificial intelligence (AI) will render global information technology (IT) services companies obsolete. Krishnan Iyer, chief growth officer of rebranded LTM (formerly LTIMindtree), says the narrative is shaped as much by capital pressures as by technological reality.

Iyer argues that large foundation model companies are under pressure to justify the billions invested in AI infrastructure and model development and are therefore promoting the idea that services firms will become redundant. “The other side has to show a return on the billions invested in AI infrastructure and models, with no meaningful return on investment so far. So they are under pressure to demonstrate that value,” Iyer said in an interview with Business Standard on the sidelines of the 34th Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2026.