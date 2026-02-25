TCS asks employees to use AI even if it means cannibalising revenue streams

At a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is fuelling anxiety in the IT services sector over billing models and job security, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has urged employees to embrace the technology — even if it disrupts existing revenue streams.

“We are telling associates that if you find that you can do something faster, better, cheaper with AI, you should probably go and tell your customers, even if it cannibalises revenue,” said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS.

Speaking at the 34th Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF), Krithivasan said the company is not apprehensive about AI eroding its business model.

“We are not afraid this technology will take away our livelihood. We believe it is going to open up more, so you enjoy the benefits the more you do and not by resisting the change,” he said. Following its second-quarter FY26 results, TCS had outlined its ambition to become the largest AI-led technology services company. Krithivasan said achieving that goal requires widespread AI fluency across the organisation. “Creating AI fluency and ensuring that our associates are not scared of this technology is important. All our associates are given sufficient access for them to play around with it,” he said.