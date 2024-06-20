AI platform OrbitShift raises $7 million to expand product footprint

OrbitShift, an AI-native sales operating system, today announced $7 million in seed funding led by Peak XV’s Surge and Stellaris Venture Partners. Prior to this, OrbitShift had raised $1.5 million, bringing the total funds raised to $8.5 million.

OrbitShift’s platform empowers the entire sales ecosystem, including sales, pre-sales, sales operations, and marketing teams, with account insights and actions, RFP/RFI response generation, key account planning, and targeted pitch content generation, comprehensively driving a coordinated go-to-market (GTM) motion.

ALSO READ: Air India banks on artificial intelligence to cut call centre costs Saurabh Mishra, co-founder and CEO, said, “We are addressing the challenges faced by consultative enterprise sales and marketing teams dealing with a glut of data, research reports, and disparate tools that don’t suit their sales motions. Our AI-first, domain-centric approach has already empowered over 10 global companies, significantly enhancing their sales and marketing engine. This investment will fuel our mission by expanding our product footprint and geographical reach.”

OrbitShift’s suite of products includes accountOS, rfpOS, and pitchOS, which cater to the full sales lifecycle. Their users are large enterprise customers with users based in the US, EU, and APAC.

OrbitShift claims that it has reduced research and sales planning time by 40-50 per cent, accelerating activities such as client outreach, creating high-quality RFI/RFP responses, and building impactful content for client meetings.

Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said, “We expect AI to transform all business functions. However, some functions, like enterprise sales, require more judgement and are therefore harder to tackle with AI. Enterprise sales involve selling holistic solutions—a mix of products and services—with long sales cycles and multiple stakeholders. This complexity presents an opportunity to build a generational AI-native software business, and we believe OrbitShift is poised to do just that.”